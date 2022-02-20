Craik RCMP respond to multiple accidents on Highway 11
Craik RCMP have responded to multiple rollovers on Highway 11 according to a recent news release.
Three people have been transported to hospital and traffic is described as heavy in the Craik area.
“The roads are too slippery; there is not time to react. If you are on the road, please think of slowing down considerably in order to drive with care,” said Craik RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Robb Karaim.
“If you see emergency vehicles, slow down even more to let them pass safely. If you are in the ditch, please be patient, tow trucks are currently working at maximum capacity. We will all get to you soon.”
Recent weather events have created extremely slippery driving conditions across the province and Saskatchewan RCMP has advised motorists to avoid non essential travel at this time.
For the latest in road conditions in your area, the public is encouraged to consult the Highway Hotline.
