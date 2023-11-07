Cram-a-Cruiser returns to Okotoks as RCMP, food bank team up to help the hungry
It's maybe not the sort of police warrant you're used to seeing...
But Okotoks RCMP need your help in their hunt for food.
The southern Alberta town's local law enforcement is teaming up with the Okotoks Food Bank to cram the back of a cop cruiser with groceries.
Other essentials such as personal hygiene items are welcome, too, as are cash donations.
"Okotoks RCMP is excited to come together again with the food bank to support our community with the annual Cram-a-Cruiser event," said Staff Sgt. Zane Semaniuk, detachment commander.
"It is important to give back to the community we serve and help those in need, especially as we head into one of the busiest times of the year for the food bank."
The police car will be parked at the annual Light Up Okotoks Festival, on the corner of Veterans Way and McRae Street, on Nov. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Last year saw more than 300 pounds of food collected.
The goal this year is to beat that number.
