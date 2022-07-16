Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody

Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of King Street in Cranbrook, B.C., according to the local RCMP detachment.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound and friends attempting to stop the bleeding, Mounties said in a news release Friday.

The 40-year-old victim's injuries were serious, but not considered life-threatening, police said, adding that she was taken to hospital.

As police worked to shut down the area, "the alleged shooter identified himself to police and was taken into custody without incident," RCMP said in the release.

"With the help of outlying RCMP detachments, the local Police Dog Service and our drone operator, Cranbrook members were able to quickly take the man into custody and locate the suspect weapon," said Const. Katie Forgeron, spokesperson for Cranbrook RCMP, in the release.

"We are asking anyone who might have any information with regard to this incident to please contact our office at 250-489-3471."

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect faces "a number of potential criminal charges," police said.