Crane collapses in Kelowna, B.C., leading to power outage, evacuation of downtown streets

An area of downtown Kelowna has been evacuated due to a "significant incident" involving the collapse of an industrial crane.

Mounties said emergency crews responded to the incident at St. Paul Street at Bernard Avenue Monday morning.

Photos taken from the area show a large crane that appears to have collapsed at a construction site.

Details on any possible injuries weren't given by RCMP in their initial statements, but BC Emergency Health Services said its crews were called to the scene of the crane collapse shortly after 11 a.m. Twelve ground ambulance went to the area, including two critical care teams.

BCEHS said three people were taken to hospital. One person is in critical condition, a second is in serious condition while the third has minor injuries.

As a result of the incident, Mounties said power has been disrupted to a significant section of the downtown core, prompting them to ask drivers to avoid the entire area.

"RCMP is working to safely evacuate those impacted and is asking all motorists to avoid the entire downtown core at this time," a news release from Kelowna RCMP said.

Fortis BC said more than 2,500 customers in the downtown area were without power Monday morning, though the cause of that outage was listed as "unknown."

Specifically, the area around Bernard Avenue, St. Paul Street, Doyle Avenue and Bertram Street are all closed to the public until further notice, Mounties said.