Crane fire at LRT construction site prompts power outage in Carlingwood area

A fire that was started when a crane at an LRT construction site hit power lines on Byron Avenue knocked out power to nearly 2,300 Hydro Ottawa customers.

Ottawa Fire Services says crews were called to Byron and New Orchard avenues Monday afternoon when a crane hit the wires, which started a fire. Hydro Ottawa reported a forced power outage affecting 2,280 customers for safety reasons. Power was out for about two hours.

No one has been reported hurt.

Work is underway to expand Ottawa’s LRT to the west end, including a station in the area of Byron and New Orchard called New Orchard Station. Construction on the western leg of Stage 2 is more than a year behind schedule.

@OttFire on scene at Byron Ave & New Orchard Ave for a crane on fire. The crane struck hydro wires which caused the fire. Avoid the area. #OttNews #OttTraffic @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic