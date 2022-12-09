Crane operator in medical distress rescued from construction site

Ottawa firefighters and Ottawa paramedics rescued a crane operator Friday after a medical emergency 100 feet in the air.

The crane is at a construction site in the area of Merivale Road and Central Park Drive. Firefighters were called to aid in a rope rescue just after 11 a.m. because the operator was in medical distress.

Ottawa paramedics said the operator is a 35-year-old woman.

Crews were able to get the her back on the ground safely.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

@OttFire Rope Rescue Technicians have packaged the patient & have safely brought them down to ground. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/ugNYu0ilAN