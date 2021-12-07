iHeartRadio

Crane smashes into pedestrian overpass in Saskatoon

Traffic along College Drive was backed up Tuesday morning up after a crane hit the pedestrian overpass in front of the university. (City of Saskatoon)

The crash happened at 9:30. Police say the crane was being hauled on the back of a vehicle when it hit the overpass.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

Detours on College Drive are in place.

