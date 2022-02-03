Cranston house fire quickly doused by CFD

After spotting flames through the window of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday morning, firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Cranford Drive S.E. about 9 a.m. and initially didn't see any signs of fire or hear a smoke alarm going off.

No one was home at the time and there was fire damage through the main floor, along with smoke damage throughout the home.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine a cause.