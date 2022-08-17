Crash at Espanola hospital leads to drunk driving charges

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a motor vehicle collision at Espanola General Hospital shortly before 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, police say.

“Officers were advised that one of the involved vehicles left the scene of the accident,” the OPP said in a news release.

The vehicle was located at a nearby residence on John Street.

While speaking to the driver, who matched descriptions provided by a witness at the crash scene, police determined the person had consumed alcohol.

Police arrested and charged the 33-year-old Espanola resident with two impaired driving charges after failing a breathalyzer test.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on Oct. 24 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.