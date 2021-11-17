Crash at Pine and Sixth in Timmins, one injured

Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Pine Street North and Sixth Avenue following a car crash Wednesday morning.

One person was injured in the two-vehicle crash and was treated at the scene, Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an email.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene as well.

"Local motorists should use an alternate route as delays in the area are expected," police said in a tweet at 8:22 a.m.

One lane of the road is open, Depatie said shortly after 9 a.m., and tow trucks are en route to clean things up.

More information to follow as details become available.