Crash backs up traffic on EC Row Expressway


E.C. Row Expressway near Lauzon Parkway. (SOurce: 511.on.ca)

A collision on E.C. Row Expressway backed up morning traffic in Windsor

Windsor police responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of E.C. Row at Jefferson at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it doesn’t appear that there were any reported injuries.

