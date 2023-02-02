iHeartRadio

Crash between car and transport sends elderly man to hospital


(Courtesy/Laura Muschett

An elderly man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a transport truck north of Cookstown.

Local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened on County Road 27 at Third Line sometime around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Road closures are in effect as police investigate.  

