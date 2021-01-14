One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a transport truck and pickup truck in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP were called to the two-vehicle crash at County Road 34 and Manning Road on Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

The intersection was closed briefly while emergency services were provided.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the transport was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Tecumseh OPP.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."