Crash between transport truck, pedestrian sends one to out-of-region hospital: WRPS
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
One person has been taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash between a transport truck and a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.
Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Courtland Avenue near Hillmount Drive around 8:15 a.m.
There were traffic delays while police investigated. Police said the road reopened around 10 a.m.
On scene in the area of Courtland Ave near Hillmount Dr in Kitchener for a collision involving a transport truck and pedestrian.
One individual has been transported to an out-of-region hospital.
Expect traffic delays in the area while @WRPS_Traffic continues to investigate. pic.twitter.com/GLkoPIOrpW
