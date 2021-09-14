iHeartRadio

Crash between transport truck, pedestrian sends one to out-of-region hospital: WRPS

Police have closed Courtland Avenue due to a collision (Chris Thomson / CTV Kitchener)

One person has been taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash between a transport truck and a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Courtland Avenue near Hillmount Drive around 8:15 a.m.

There were traffic delays while police investigated. Police said the road reopened around 10 a.m.

On scene in the area of Courtland Ave near Hillmount Dr in Kitchener for a collision involving a transport truck and pedestrian.

One individual has been transported to an out-of-region hospital.

Expect traffic delays in the area while @WRPS_Traffic continues to investigate. pic.twitter.com/GLkoPIOrpW

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 14, 2021
12