Crash between transport truck, pedestrian sends one to out-of-region hospital: WRPS

One person has been taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash between a transport truck and a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Courtland Avenue near Hillmount Drive around 8:15 a.m.

There were traffic delays while police investigated. Police said the road reopened around 10 a.m.

