Crash between vehicle, cyclist closes Kitchener road

Police have closed Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener due to a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said at least one person was taken to hospital.

They said the road is closed while they investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSURE:

Currently in the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist.



The intersection will be closed as police investigate. Please avoid the area.



More to follow. pic.twitter.com/qg3ocVGthX