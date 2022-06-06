iHeartRadio

Crash briefly closes section of Sterling Lyon Parkway

(CTV News file image.)

A crash briefly closed a section of Sterling Lyon Parkway Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police tweeted that Sterling Lyon Parkway westbound from Kenaston Avenue was shut down due to the crash shortly after 12:40 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred at 12:08 p.m. and involved two vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

The road has since reopened.

