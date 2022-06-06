Crash briefly closes section of Sterling Lyon Parkway
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A crash briefly closed a section of Sterling Lyon Parkway Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg police tweeted that Sterling Lyon Parkway westbound from Kenaston Avenue was shut down due to the crash shortly after 12:40 p.m.
According to police, the crash occurred at 12:08 p.m. and involved two vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.
The road has since reopened.
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms
-
OPP record checks moving onlineOntario Provincial Police say they are moving record checks online next week.
-
London police looking for stolen truck with dog insideLondon police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.
-
Durham police investigating homicide in Ajax, Ont.Durham Regional Police are investigating its seventh homicide of the year in Ajax.