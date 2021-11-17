iHeartRadio

Crash briefly shuts down northbound Perimeter Highway near Oak Bluff

A crash briefly shut down a section of the Perimeter Highway near Oak Bluff Wednesday afternoon.

According to the province, the northbound lanes of the Perimeter between McGillivray Boulevard to Wilkes Avenue were closed shortly after 2 p.m., and a detour was in effect.

The road was reopened by 4 p.m.

CTV Winnipeg will update this story when more information is available.

