Crash causes backup on highway ramps in Kitchener

Damaged cars are seen near the Highway 7 off ramp on Ottawa Street on June 28, 2022. (Submitted)

A crash in Kitchener caused traffic delays for drivers trying to get on and off the Conestoga Parkway Tuesday.

Two vehicles with significant damage could be seen near the Hwy. 7 entrance and exit on Ottawa Street around 5:30 p.m.

There is no word yet from officials on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

