Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a crash in London early Monday morning.
According to London police, two people were injured in the crash that happened in the area of Pond Mills Road and Thompson Road around 4:50 a.m.
A “tire deflation device” was used by police and the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
One person from each vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the suspect vehicle ran from the scene and as of 12:25 p.m. has not been taken into custody.
Commissioners Road remains closed between Frontenac Road and Deveron Crescent.
The SIU is mandated to investigate any interaction involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault or if someone has been shot at.
