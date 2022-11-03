Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore.
Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.
Police warn of heavy fog throughout the county and are asking drivers to drive accordingly.
