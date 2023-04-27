Crash causes semi-truck to leak 600 litres of diesel fuel: Winnipeg police

A crash at Oakpoint Highway and Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday caused a semi-truck to leak more than 600 litres of diesel fuel, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The collision took place around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, when a semi-truck with a trailer was being driven north on Route 90. Officers allege the semi-truck went through a red light and hit a car that was being driven westbound on Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police said the driver of the semi continued to drive, but eventually stopped and met with police.

As of a result of this crash, the semi-truck fuel tank was severely damaged and leaked more than 600 litres of diesel fuel. The car involved in the crash was rendered inoperable.

The two people inside the car, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

A 26-year-old man was charged with a number of offences related to the Highway Traffic Act, vehicle equipment and safety inspection regulations, and commercial vehicle trip inspection regulations.

The area of the crash was closed to traffic for about five hours for an environmental cleanup.