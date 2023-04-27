Crash causes semi-truck to leak 600 litres of diesel fuel: Winnipeg police
A crash at Oakpoint Highway and Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday caused a semi-truck to leak more than 600 litres of diesel fuel, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
The collision took place around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, when a semi-truck with a trailer was being driven north on Route 90. Officers allege the semi-truck went through a red light and hit a car that was being driven westbound on Selkirk Avenue.
Winnipeg police said the driver of the semi continued to drive, but eventually stopped and met with police.
As of a result of this crash, the semi-truck fuel tank was severely damaged and leaked more than 600 litres of diesel fuel. The car involved in the crash was rendered inoperable.
The two people inside the car, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the hospital, treated and released.
A 26-year-old man was charged with a number of offences related to the Highway Traffic Act, vehicle equipment and safety inspection regulations, and commercial vehicle trip inspection regulations.
The area of the crash was closed to traffic for about five hours for an environmental cleanup.
-
-
SaskEnergy rate increase cancelled by provincial governmentSaskatchewan residents won’t be paying more to heat their homes this year.
-
Two teenage boys arrested, charged after allegedly carjacking Brampton ride-share driverTwo teenagers have been arrested and charged after allegedly carjacking a ride-share driver in Brampton on Thursday.
-
2 sent to hospital, 1 in critical condition after crash in Maple RidgeA serious crash in Maple Ridge Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.
-
Four men charged with murder of 24-year-old Toronto man who 'brightened every room'Police have arrested four men and charged them with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Munawar Warsama — a young man being remembered by loved ones as someone who brightened every room and sought to better life for those around him.
-
'This outbreak was swift: Contaminated quinoa and sweet potato served at International Women’s Day EventAn International Women’s Day luncheon event held on March 8 at a hotel in Orangeville resulted in 88 people reporting feeling ill with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and nausea.
-
2 people face charges following assault in ReginaTwo people face charges following an alleged assault in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
First Nations to help plan 218-kilometre gravel road connecting Peace Country and Fort McMurrayThree First Nations have signed an agreement to help the provincial government plan a new road across northern Alberta.
-
Developer withdraws proposal to build Guelph’s tallest buildingA development proposal that would have seen the construction of the City of Guelph’s tallest building has been withdrawn by the developers just days before council was set to discuss the matter.