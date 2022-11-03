iHeartRadio

Crash causes traffic delays in west London


image.jpg

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning.

London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.

London police tell CTV News they have no details at this time and there is no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.

Multiple other crashes were reported Thursday morning as fog blanketed the region.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella

