Crash claims man's life southeast of Rosetown, Sask.

A 21-year old Milden man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15.

Rosetown RCMP responded to the scene near Sovereign around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the crash was between a semi and SUV.

The man’s family has been notified, RCMP said in a news release.

There were no reported injuries to the semi-driver.

Highway 15 was closed for about six hours for the investigation. RCMP said diesel from the semi spilled onto the road and drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.