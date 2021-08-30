iHeartRadio

Crash closed southbound lanes of Ira Needles Boulevard Monday

A crash on Ira Needles Boulevard shut down traffic on Monday afternoon (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say a two-vehicle collision closed the southbound lanes of Ira Needles Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Officials said one person was taken to hospital, and the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The road was closed while police investigated.

