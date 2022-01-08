All eastbound lanes reopened on Highway 401 near Milton
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road have been reopened after a Saturday morning collision closed the roadway for several hours.
The Ministry of Transportation tweeted that all lanes as well as the north and south on-ramps were reopened to traffic.
Cleared: #Closure #HaltonMilton #HWY401 East at Trafalgar - All lanes and on-ramp lanes are reopened.— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) January 8, 2022
