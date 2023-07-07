Crash closes Amherstburg road

There's a road closure in Amherstburg following a crash Friday morning.

According to police, County Road 10 will be closed between 6th Concession Rd N and the 8th Concession Rd including Howard Avenue in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Windsor police told CTV News information is limited but it appears a dump truck and large box truck were involved in the crash.

Nobody was transported from the scene for injuries and only significant damage to the guard rails in the area is reported.