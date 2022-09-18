Crash closes Amherstburg Road for several hours

County Road 20 in Amherstburg was closed for several hours Saturday due to a collision.

The area was closed to traffic between County Road 9 and Malden-Colchester South Townline Road.

Multiple police cruisers and paramedics were called to the scene.

