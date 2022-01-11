Highway 11 reopened near Kirkland Lake following crash: OPP

A crash involving two commercial vehicles closed Highway 11 in northern Ontario for around seven hours Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers responded to the collision in Eby Township, west of Kirkland Lake, around 11:19 a.m.

"One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries," OPP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "Highway 11 remains closed in both directions."

The road between Matheson and Kenogami was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Highway 112 and southbound traffic should use Highway 101.

An investigation by the technical collision investigation team and a collision reconstructionist is continuing.

No word on the cause of the crash or an estimated time of reopening.