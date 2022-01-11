Highway 11 reopened near Kirkland Lake following crash: OPP
A crash involving two commercial vehicles closed Highway 11 in northern Ontario for around seven hours Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Officers responded to the collision in Eby Township, west of Kirkland Lake, around 11:19 a.m.
"One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries," OPP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "Highway 11 remains closed in both directions."
The road between Matheson and Kenogami was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
Northbound traffic was diverted to Highway 112 and southbound traffic should use Highway 101.
An investigation by the technical collision investigation team and a collision reconstructionist is continuing.
No word on the cause of the crash or an estimated time of reopening.
-
COVID-19 inpatient numbers at LHSC rise even as testing declinesThere is a new record for the number of inpatients with COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 324 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Ontario's auditor general doesn't have the power to demand privileged documents, court rulesA court has ruled that Ontario's Auditor General Act does not give the auditor the power to demand access to documents covered by lawyer-client privilege.
-
Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter stormThe wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial leads to mischief charge, B.C.-wide warrant for suspect's arrestNearly five months after a public memorial was vandalised in Vancouver, local police say a man has been charged and a warrant issued for his arrest.
-
Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain activeHeavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Thousands line up for free COVID-19 rapid tests in WindsorThousands of people lined up to get free COVID-19 rapid tests at the University of Windsor on Wednesday morning.
-
Bow Valley College extends online learning approach through Feb. 13The winter term at Calgary's Bow Valley College will take place remotely until at least Valentine's Day in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
Lanes of Hwy. 1 closed, hydroplaning may be a factor in crash 'at highway speeds'Some lanes of Highway 1 have been closed as the RCMP investigates a serious crash in Coquitlam.
-
Parents won't have the option to switch learning modes when schools reopenParents wishing to continue online learning for their children when schools reopen Monday instead of sending them back to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases may not have an option.