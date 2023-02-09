Fatal crash closes Highway 17 near Pembroke, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A serious two-vehicle crash has closed Highway 17 in both directions east of Pembroke, Ont.
The crash happened near Eldon Road in Whitewater Region Township on Thursday, OPP said in a news release. One person was killed in the crash and another person involved was uninjured, according to police.
The highway is closed between Turcotte and Mountain roads for the investigation.
Detours are in place. Police said they expect the highway to be closed for several hours.
-
Active police investigation underway in LeamingtonOPP officers are conducting an active investigation in the area of Sturgeon Meadows Avenue in Leamington.
-
Wanted man arrested for peeping into windows in Barrie neighbourhoodPolice arrested a man accused of peeping into the windows of homes in a Barrie neighbourhood early Friday morning.
-
Victim and suspect in Vancouver’s 1st 2023 homicide identified by police, nearly 6 weeks after murderA 34-year-old man has been identified as Vancouver’s first homicide victim of the year, and police are hoping the public can help find the woman suspected of killing him.
-
Canada’s largest electricity battery storage project coming to southwestern OntarioThe Ontario government announced on Friday it is working to build Canada's largest electric battery storage project in southwestern Ontario.
-
Winter carnivals across the northeast this weekendTo celebrate winter in northern Ontario, many communities hold winter carnivals each year. Here is a list of where you will find them.
-
-
29-year-old mother wins $2M on lottery ticket she received as a giftA 29-year-old Ontario mother of two said she is in shock after winning $2 million from a lottery ticket she received as a gift.
-
19-year-old inmate dies at Regina Correctional CentreA 19-year-old inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was declared dead on Friday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
-
Saskatoon airport traffic still below pre-pandemic levelsThe Saskatoon Airport Authority (SAA) says passenger traffic in 2022 was about 64 per cent of 2019 levels.