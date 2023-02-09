Fatal crash closes Highway 17 near Pembroke, Ont.

A serious two-vehicle crash has closed Highway 17 in both directions east of Pembroke, Ont.

The crash happened near Eldon Road in Whitewater Region Township on Thursday, OPP said in a news release. One person was killed in the crash and another person involved was uninjured, according to police.

The highway is closed between Turcotte and Mountain roads for the investigation.

Detours are in place. Police said they expect the highway to be closed for several hours.