Crash closes Highway 401 westbound lanes in Chatham-Kent

OPP say the westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Chatham-Kent after a collision.

Police say the lanes were closed Thursday afternoon between Highway 40 and Bloomfield Road.

OPP are on scene. The area has been closed for several hours. No word yet on when it is expected to reopen.

