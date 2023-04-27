Crash closes Highway 8 north of Clinton, multiple injuries reported

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a section of Highway 8 at Holmesville due to a crash.

Officials said in a tweet around 4 p.m. the crash involved two vehicles, and several vehicle occupants have been transported to hospital with injuries.

Traffic is being re-routed on Holmes Street through Holmesville, OPP said.

Officials are asking drivers to drive slowly and follow the detour.

