Crash closes highway near Port Alberni, B.C.

Highway 4 was closed in both directions just outside of Port Alberni on Tuesday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred on the highway between John Street and Old Nanaimo Highway around 12:45 p.m.

A helicopter and an ambulance could be seen at the crash site.

Traffic flaggers are expected in the area and a detour has been set up.

CTV News has reached out to Port Alberni RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for further details.

Earlier Tuesday, the View Royal Fire Department urged drivers to be careful after multiple crashes on the Trans-Canada Highway amid snowy conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.