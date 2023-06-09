Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.

Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CTV that the crash happened at around 8 a.m., and that one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Accprding to OPP, the person who has life-threatening injuries is the driver of the MTO vehicle. There was another MTO worker in that vehicle and they suffered minor injuries.

The transport driver also suffered minor injuries.

On Friday afternoon, Ontario 511 showed all westbound lanes are closed between Cedar Creek Road and Oxford Road 29.

At 5 p.m., police said it was still closed.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Cedar Creek Road.

TRAFFIC DELAYS

The crash caused traffic to be backed up in the area, leaving some drivers stuck in the backlog for hours.

“It’s terrible,” said Andrea Armstrong, who was on her way to London, Ont. “Everything stopped. We’ve been in it for two hours and 15 minutes… It's just been a mess.”

A delivery driver said it took him more than two hours to drive a route that usually takes him 30 minutes.

“The load I have is urgent. We [usually] deliver on time. We don’t have to delay like we did today,” said delivery driver Felix Kitika.

Another driver heading to Michigan said she might have to change her plans.

“If it is like this, I won’t be where I’m heading till like 10 o’clock. That’s what the GPS is saying. So it's really frustrating with four kids. I’m thinking of even heading back home,” said Fadia Hormis.