A collision has closed Highway 6 near Arthur.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

Officials said the highway is closed in both directions from Wellington Sideroad 18/12 to Wellington Sideroad 21.

#Closure # Arthur #HWY6 is closed in both directions from Wellington Sideroad 18/Sideroad 12 and Wellington Sideroad 21 due to a collision. #ONHwys

— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) May 21, 2021