Crash closes Lagimodiere at Dugald: Police

A motorcyclist is in hospital following a three-vehicle collision Sunday.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) tweeted that there had been a motor vehicle collision at the corner of Dugald Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

"Emergency crews have closed south bound lanes on Lagimodiere. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route," the post said.

Police said the collision took place around 8:30 a.m. and involved two cars and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour, reopening to traffic around 10 a.m.