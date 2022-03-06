Crash closes London, Ont. intersection Sunday afternoon

London police are asking the public to avoid the area of Regent Street and St. George Street following a collision.

Police say the crash took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and involved a motorcycle and a car.

Few details are known at this time, but police say a 20-year-old was injured.

The intersection is now closed in both directions.

