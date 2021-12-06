iHeartRadio

Crash closes Marsland Dr. in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police have closed Marsland Dr. in Waterloo between Columbia and University to investigate a crash.

In a tweet Monday morning, police said the closure is expected to remain in place until 8 a.m. while crews continue to work.

They're asking drivers to avoid the area.

No details have been given about the crash, how it happened, how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was injured.

