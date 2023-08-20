iHeartRadio

Crash closes part of Highway 118 West in Bracebridge


A photo of the crash scene in Bracebridge on Sun., Aug., 20 (Courtesy: Attila Gulyas).

A serious collision in Bracebridge has shut down a section of Highway 118 West.

Police say the roadway between Wellington Street and Tamarack Trail was blocked off in both directions early Sunday morning.

Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries in the crash.

The roadway was reopened just before 3 p.m. 

