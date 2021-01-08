A section of Highway 1 is closed in North Vancouver as officials investigate the cause of a crash.

In a message posted on Twitter shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, the RCMP said the westbound lanes were closed due to a crash "at the bottom of the cut."

The crash, which appears to involve a transport truck, occurred near the Fern Street overpass. A stretch between Second Narrows Bridge and Fern was closed, and DriveBC warned commuters to "expect major delays due to congestion."

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage of a truck. Mounties said the driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

As crews investigate, drivers are asked to choose alternate routes for their morning commute. A detour was set up via the Main Street off-ramp.

Mounties say drivers can cross the bridge but are being forced off the highway at Main or the Dollarton Highway exit.

The structure of the overpass has been damaged and will need to be inspected before the stretch of highway can reopen, the RCMP said.

However, the RCMP estimated the highway may be ready to reopen before 9:30 a.m.

"Please be patient, remain courteous and stay safe," the North Vancouver detachment wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

We are in the early stages of this investigation and are unable to provide details about the cause of the crash. The structure has been damaged and will need to be inspected to ensure it is safe before it can reopen. We will provide timeline updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/rH4KIgUoyk