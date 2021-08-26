iHeartRadio

Crash closes part of Ray Gibbon Drive

Mounties are investigating a crash on Ray Gibbon Drive on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

A major road in St. Albert will be closed for several hours after a crash, RCMP said Thursday afternoon.

Ray Gibbon Drive is closed from Giroux Road to McKinney Avenue and RCMP ask drivers to take alternate routes.

More to come…

