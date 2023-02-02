Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria

A 22-year-old man suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash with a car on the Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of the highway with Tillicum Road, according to Saanich police.

Southbound traffic was brought down to a standstill because of the crash as first responders investigated the scene.

Northbound traffic was unaffected and southbound vehicles were being diverted onto Tillicum Road.

Saanich police say the driver of the vehicle involved – a red Toyota Prius – remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

"There is information circulating on social media relating to the circumstances that may have caused this collision," said Saanich police in a release Thursday afternoon.

"As the investigation is still in the early stages, we are not in a position to confirm this information until all witnesses have provided their information to our investigators," police said.

Around 1:15 p.m., DriveBC said the southbound lanes of the highway had reopened to traffic, though commuters were told to expect delays due to congestion.