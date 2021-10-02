Crash closes Portage Avenue into Saturday morning

A late-night incident prompted police to tape off eastbound Portage Avenue into Saturday morning.

All lanes were blocked on Portage Avenue Friday night near Cavell Road. They have since reopened.

According to Winnipeg Police Service, the tape was due to a vehicle collision.

A bus, pickup truck and evidence markers could be seen throughout the taped-off area.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery