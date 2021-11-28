Crash closes portion of Queen Street in Wilmot Township
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Waterloo regional police say Queen Street is closed from Highway 7/8 to Bleams Road following a crash in Wilmot Township on Sunday.
One vehicle was seen completely flipped over in a roadside ditch. Officials have yet to report any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
In a tweet posted at 10:13 a.m., police said an investigation is ongoing and asked the public to avoid the area.
No further details have been given at this time.
ROAD CLOSURE: Queen St from Hwy 7 8 to Bleams Rd in Wilmot Township is closed for a collision investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bpWtUWH2V0— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 28, 2021
