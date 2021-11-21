Driver in serious condition following single-vehicle crash in Waterloo
One person is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Weber Street North and King Street in Waterloo.
Police told CTV the vehicle was traveling southbound on Weber Street North when it drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole.
The lone occupant was extricated and transported to Grand River Hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown and police continue to investigate.
Weber Street was closed from Milford Avenue to King Street North for several hours before reopening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
UPDATE:
Weber Street N between Milford Ave and King Street N is now open
ROAD CLOSURE
Currently on scene for a collision in the area of Weber Street N and King Street N in Waterloo
Weber Street is closed from Milford Ave to King Street N. No access to Weber Street from High Street. pic.twitter.com/3duOhh8DtG
-
Former Bruin Vladar stops 27 shots, Flames beat Boston 4-0Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston 4-0 on Sunday night.
-
'I need to be able to get to places': Edmontonians not thrilled with city's snow clearing effortsIt’s been nearly a week since the first big snowfall of the season in the Edmonton area and many in Edmonton weren’t thrilled with the city’s efforts at clearing the snow.
-
Rock 'n roll to raise awareness about bullying in schoolsBands and fans rocked out Sunday in support of Dare to Care, a charity that raises awareness about bullying in schools.
-
-
Cost of Fairy Creek injunction enforcement more than $3.7M, RCMP document showsThe RCMP had spent more than $3.7 million by Aug. 31 to enforce a court injunction against old-growth-logging opponents camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
-
Winter conditions close multiple major highways and several weather alerts issuedWinter weather conditions Sunday night have closed several major highways in the region.
-
Insurance won't cover landslide damage on private propertyA family living near the shore of Harrison Lake is grateful they weren't injured when a mudslide roared across their property at the height of last weekend's intense rainstorm – but they were disappointed to learn their homeowner's insurance doesn't cover the cost of cleanup and repairs.
-
Ethiopian-Canadians rally outside U.S. consulate in CalgaryNearly 200 Ethiopian-Canadians protested outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas paradeMore than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the city's police chief said.