Crash closes road near CN Rail Line in Woolwich Township

A single-vehicle collision has closed a Woolwich Township road near the CN Rail Line.

Police tweeted about the incident around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Shantz Station Road is closed in both directions between Kramp Road and the rail line.

On scene in the area of Shantz Station Road, near CN Rail Line in Woolwich, for a single motor vehicle collision.



Please avoid the area.



Shantz Station Rd is closed in both directions between Kramp Road and the CN Rail Line. pic.twitter.com/rvtIUEorZ1