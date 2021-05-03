Crash closes road near Melanchton

Two people were injured in a crash involving two trucks Monday morning near Melanchton.

Police closed the intersection of 17th Sideroad and 3rd Line for the investigation.

Dufferin OPP posted a picture to social media from the crash site, stating the 4th Line and 17th Sideroad and County Road 124 and County Road 17 were also closed.

The OPP said the vehicle occupants suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until the intersection reopens.

#DufferinOPP is on scene the intersection of 17th Sideroad and 3rd line Melanchthon for a collision investigation. Roads closed at 4th Line and 17th sideroad and at County road 124 and County road 17. Please avoid the area. Unknown injuries at this time - updates to follow ^tp pic.twitter.com/jgc8mUqpBx



