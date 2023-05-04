iHeartRadio

Crash closes roadway in Wellington County


(Source: OPP)

A collision has closed a roadway in Wellington County on Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the closure impacts Wellington Road 22 between Third and Fourth Lines just west of Erin.

Police said they are working to remove the vehicle.

More to come.

 

ROAD CLOSURE: Wellington Rd 22 between Third Li and Fourth Li #Erin - Road closed for vehicle removal following collision. ^jt

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) May 4, 2023
12