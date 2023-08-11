iHeartRadio

Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County


A 59-year-old from Windsor is dead after being struck by a commercial motor vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (File)

A portion of Highway 401 in Essex has reopened after an overnight closure.

Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.

Nearly three hours later the road reopened.

There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

