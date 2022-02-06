iHeartRadio

Crash closes section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg

According to the province, Highway 15 was closed between the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 207 due to a crash on Feb. 6, 2022. (Google Maps)

A crash has closed a section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

According to the province, the highway was closed Sunday morning between the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 207.

No other details have been provided.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba RCMP for more information.

