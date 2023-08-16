Fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton under investigation

A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton was closed for several hours on Wednesday after a fatal head-on crash.

It’s a scene people who live nearby say has become all too common.

The collision happened between Concession roads 11 and 12 around 8:20 a.m. near the community of Freelton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a white car was travelling northbound when it veered into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a delivery van.

“The vehicle that was travelling northbound for some reason – it’s unknown at this time – went across the centre turn lane and two sets of rumble strips and collided head-on with a delivery truck that was travelling southbound in the rightmost lane," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. "The driver tried to avoid it, but again, it happened so fast."

The driver of the white car, a 57-year-old man from Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the delivery truck sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as investigators worked to reconstruct the collision.

Police say while it’s a busy stretch of highway, it should be safe if people follow the rules.

“Sure there's a lot of volume on here,” Schmidt said. “A day like today – you can see the highway behind me – clear, unobstructed view. There's rumble strips on the left and right side of the highway… but it really comes down to driver’s behaviour and making sure you’re driving safely and appropriately.”

‘A VERY TRICKY HIGHWAY’

People in the community of Freelton say crashes like Wednesday’s are all too common.

“It's a very tricky highway. There's accidents constantly, even yesterday that was one just down the road there,” said Caroline Eaton, who lives and works nearby.

“Anytime we're pulling out on Highway 6, or turning to come back from Highway 6, you feel anxiety and your heart just starts pounding.”

Eaton says improvements have been made to the road, like adding a turning lane, but it’s drivers who need an improvement.

“It's just the way people are driving. They're going too quick. They're not realizing that people are turning out from areas as well,” she said.

Police say it’s too early to tell if speed, distraction or impairment were factors in Wednesday’s crash.